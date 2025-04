A JURY HAS been sworn in for the trial of a 39-year-old man who denies murdering his mother in Sligo two years ago.

Nigel Canavan, with an address at Erris Gardens, Crossmolina, Co Mayo was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the murder of Angela Canavan at an address at St John’s Terrace, Co Sligo on 1 May 2023.

Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo swore in a jury of ten women and two men to hear the trial, which will begin tomorrow and is expected to last two weeks.

Advertisement