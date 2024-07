THE SOUTH GALWAY farmer accused of throwing a bag of cow dung in the direction of Minister for State Anne Rabbitte has told a court that the case against him “is completely media hype pushed by higher powers over a smallish thing”.

At Ennis District Court today, Joseph Baldwin (39) of Ballyaneen, Gort was making his second court appearance in relation to the alleged assault in as many days after speaking before Gort District Court yesterday.

Mr Baldwin is charged with assaulting Anne Rabbitte on 4 January 2023 at a public meeting at O’Sullivans Royal Hotel, Gort.

The assault charge against Mr Baldwin is contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

In court today, Mr Baldwin told Judge Alec Gabbett, who will preside over the contesting hearing into the prosecution: “This is hanging over me. I have no job. I can’t get employment over it.”

Mr Baldwin said: “I have been tarnished by the media. Every time it comes up in court it is ‘man assaulted this person and assaulted that person’.”

In reply, Judge Gabbett said: “They are all allegations and have to be proven in court in order for you to be convicted.”

Mr Baldwin agreed saying “they are allegations”.

He said: “I have worked for the last seven years constant. I finished up a job last February and I can’t get a job because of this.”

Mr Baldwin told Judge Gabbett: “Do you realise the cost? I have €230 per week. I have a family and I am living at home and I am looking after my mother.”

Mr Baldwin said: “I have been speaking with a local councillor in the area who would be a good friend with Anne Rabbitte.”

Judge Gabbett interjected to say: “Don’t say anything about the case that might prejudice -”

In reply, Mr Baldwin said that “the councillor is prepared to go to court and be a character witness for me”.

Mr Baldwin handed a letter into court and Judge Gabbett told him the issues in the letter aren’t for him but for Mr Baldwin’s solicitor.

In reply, Mr Baldwin said: “I don’t have a solicitor now.”

On the case, Mr Baldwin said: “It is completely media hype pushed by higher powers over a smallish thing.”

Advertisement

He said that there are people in Gort being broken into.

He asked: “How come half of all this stuff is not all over the media?”

In reply, Judge Gabbett said: “I don’t control the media. The public is allowed into courts to see justice being administered and it ensures that there is adequate scrutiny on the justice system.”

He said: “Unfortunately, it doesn’t suit you and you may not like it but it is a very important part of the system.”

Judge Gabbett told Mr Baldwin: “You are arguing that media publicity is causing you damage and the best way to deal with that is to be ready for September 13th for the hearing date.”

Judge Gabbett said that 13 September “is the earliest possible date I can give it for hearing”.

Judge Gabbett told him: “You may very well have a defence to this case and you may very well win the case.”

Judge Gabbett told Mr Baldwin: “I sit up here and I am totally independent.”

Holding up the summons to Mr Baldwin, Judge Gabbett said: “All I have in front of me is that document. I have nothing else. I sit up here in splendid isolation.”

“I don’t get statements and all I get is the one page telling me what the charge is. I will listen very carefully to both sides and I will make my decision.

He said: “If you don’t like my decision, you can appeal to the circuit court. I appreciate you are finding this stressful and media coverage is a trial in itself.”

Mr Baldwin said: “This is being dragged out and dragged out.”

Judge Gabbett told Mr Baldwin to get a solicitor and adjourned the case to 13 September for hearing.

Judge Gabbett told Mr Baldwin that he has set aside a half day for the evidence to be heard.

At the contested case, Galway East TD and Minister of State at the Dept of Health and at the Dept of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Deputy Anne Rabbitte will be required to provide her sworn eye witness account from the witness box of what occurred on the night as part of the State case against Mr Baldwin.

Minister Rabbitte was attending the meeting to hear locals’ concerns over a planned biogas plant for Gort.

Galway East colleague, Deputy Ciarán Cannon (FG) was also in attendance at the same meeting, which was called to discuss taking a judicial review against the planning decision permitting the biogas plant and €20,000 was pledged to the fight by those present.

Mr Baldwin is also contesting a second charge where he is accused of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting word or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace of being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned.