A MOCK ROAD sign that carried an anti-immigration message on it has been removed by PSNI officers from a Co Tyrone village.

The sign, which was erected today in Moygashel, close to Dungannon, had an image of people in a boat and text reading: “No illegal immigrants for one mile.”

A PSNI spokesperson said the sign has now been removed and is being treated as a racially motivated hate incident.

Local officers have been undertaking enquiries in the area and are appealing for anyone who may have information to make contact with the PSNI.

SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn described the sign as “absolutely disgusting” and added: “No-one has the right to tell anyone where they can and cannot go.

“To those that put this sign here, they should go off and try and contribute as much as those from great Dungannon citizens in Europe, Aisa, Africa or elsewhere.”

Recent figures from the PSNI shows that 1,411 race-related incidents were recorded from 1 July 2023 to 20 June 2024.

This was the highest 12-month level recorded since the data series began in 2004.