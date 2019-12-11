Gangs use 'expendable' young men to control parts of south Dublin – study

A NEW REPORT has found that children as young as 12-years-old are becoming involved in criminal activity in Dublin’s south inner city and that criminal gangs are using anti-social behaviour to control areas.

The report – entitled ‘Building Community Resilience’ – identified two main criminal networks in Dublin South Central from the Liberties to Walkinstown – and identified “key players” in criminal organisations as well as “middle-men”.

These are mostly young men who are “considered expendable” and are involved in criminal networks because of their addiction or a drug debt.

The report – which identified 650 people linked with crime in the area – notes that gangs in the area are “loosely organised” along hierarchical structures and that children, some as young as 10 or 11-years-0ld, are also groomed to be “runners and carriers” of drugs.

Assistant Commissioner Leahy says gardaí are concerned about the young people who are getting involved with gangs - "There's no happy outcome." — Michelle Hennessy (@michellehtweet) December 11, 2019 Source: Michelle Hennessy /Twitter

When pared down, the report identified two distinct networks comprising 44 and 52 core individuals respectively.

Young children, the report notes, are also considered “expendable” and “plentiful.”

The report, which was carried out by Dr Johnny Connolly, also outlines responses to community-based organised crime, including increases in the number of outreach workers and community gardaí and is critical of voluntary and statutory agency response to the issue.

The research, which was carried out in close collaboration of An Garda Síochána, was commissioned by the Policing Forum Network which represents four policing fora from the Dublin South Central Area.

The report refers to gangs creating "no-go areas" to maintain control of the community. Leahy says this no-go phrase doesn't apply to gardaí and there's no area they won't go into. Acknowledges risk of attacks on gardaí but says "that's policing". — Michelle Hennessy (@michellehtweet) December 11, 2019 Source: Michelle Hennessy /Twitter

Dr Connolly, a lecturer at the University of Limerick, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland today that it was important that people in the community still wanted to engage with local gardaí in tackling these issues.

Connolly said there needs to be a “whole-system” approach in order to ensure support for vulnerable young people.

“The criminal activity linked to the drugs trade, and the intimidating anti-social behaviour associated with this, is endemic across pockets of communities living in South Central Dublin and many other areas across the country,” said Dr Connolly.

“It is having a corrosive, damaging and inter-generational impact on communities and families, the vast majority of whom want to be able to live safe and decent lives.

“We have to turn our attention to building community resilience, to strengthening and resourcing community policing, to listening seriously to what people are experiencing on the ground.”

The report also found that one of the most problematic elements is the degree of control that local organised crimes gangs exerted in these areas.

“The vast majority of people want to live normal lives,” said Connolly, adding that fear drives people to find other solutions to issues facing them.