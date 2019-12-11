This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gangs use 'expendable' young men to control parts of south Dublin – study

New research finds that children as young as 10 are being groomed for criminal activity.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 6,176 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4927270
Image: Shutterstock/SariMe
Image: Shutterstock/SariMe

A NEW REPORT has found that children as young as 12-years-old are becoming involved in criminal activity in Dublin’s south inner city and that criminal gangs are using anti-social behaviour to control areas. 

The report – entitled ‘Building Community Resilience’ – identified two main criminal networks in Dublin South Central from the Liberties to Walkinstown – and identified “key players” in criminal organisations as well as “middle-men”.

These are mostly young men who are “considered expendable” and are involved in criminal networks because of their addiction or a drug debt.

The report – which identified 650 people linked with crime in the area – notes that gangs in the area are “loosely organised” along hierarchical structures and that children, some as young as 10 or 11-years-0ld, are also groomed to be “runners and carriers” of drugs. 

When pared down, the report identified two distinct networks comprising 44 and 52 core individuals respectively.

Young children, the report notes, are also considered “expendable” and “plentiful.”

The report, which was carried out by Dr Johnny Connolly, also outlines responses to community-based organised crime, including increases in the number of outreach workers and community gardaí and is critical of voluntary and statutory agency response to the issue. 

The research, which was carried out in close collaboration of An Garda Síochána, was commissioned by the Policing Forum Network which represents four policing fora from the Dublin South Central Area. 

Dr Connolly, a lecturer at the University of Limerick, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland today that it was important that people in the community still wanted to engage with local gardaí in tackling these issues. 

Connolly said there needs to be a “whole-system” approach in order to ensure support for vulnerable young people.

“The criminal activity linked to the drugs trade, and the intimidating anti-social behaviour associated with this, is endemic across pockets of communities living in South Central Dublin and many other areas across the country,” said Dr Connolly. 

“It is having a corrosive, damaging and inter-generational impact on communities and families, the vast majority of whom want to be able to live safe and decent lives.

“We have to turn our attention to building community resilience, to strengthening and resourcing community policing, to listening seriously to what people are experiencing on the ground.”

The report also found that one of the most problematic elements is the degree of control that local organised crimes gangs exerted in these areas.

“The vast majority of people want to live normal lives,” said Connolly, adding that fear drives people to find other solutions to issues facing them. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie