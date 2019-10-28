This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Monday 28 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Urgent need' to address growing levels of anti-social behaviour on public transport

Irish Rail has said it is concerned about the “worsening trend” and has undertaken measures to address it.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 28 Oct 2019, 6:00 AM
46 minutes ago 1,070 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4869330
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THERE HAS BEEN AN increase in the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents on Irish Rail services and there are calls for “a tougher approach” to the people who are responsible for the disruption.

According to figures released to Fianna Fail justice spokesperson Jim O’ Callaghan, Irish Rail recorded 789 reports of anti-social behaviour incidents in 2018. This compared with a total in 2017 of 690 reports of anti-social behaviour.

To date this year there have been 785 reported incidents, up from 572 in the same period last year.

Across the Dart network alone, the company has recorded 210 incidents of anti-social behaviour so far this year, up from 140 over the same period in 2018.

O’Callaghan said the growing levels of anti-social behaviour on public transport “need to be urgently addressed”.

“There has been a sharp rise in the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour on public transport in recent times, which is utterly unacceptable. More needs to be done to curb this type of behaviour, particularly given the number of people who commute to work using public transport systems.”

He said those who are continuing to disrupt commuter lines with this type of behaviour “need to realise that their actions have consequences”

“We need to see a tougher approach when it comes to stamping out this type of attitude,” he said.

Related Read

18.10.19 Dublin Bus fined €165,000 after more than 50% of services fail to meet punctuality targets

In a response to questions from O’Callahan, Irish Rail’s CHief Executive Jim Meade said as well as an underlying increasing trend, there is also “greater awareness of reporting of the issues” among employees and customers.

“While the overwhelming majority of the 48 million journeys made annually on the company’s services occur without incident, the company is concerned at the worsening trend, and has undertaken a range of measures and proposes further measures to address this,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie