AONTÚ’S MANIFESTO LAUNCH got off to a difficult start earlier today when no copies of the document were available for members of the media to read.

Forty minutes into the press conference, after party leader Peadar Tóibín had delivered his opening remarks and already opened the floor to questions about the manifesto, copies of a photocopied version of the document were passed out.

The first question was unsurprisingly: “You said it’s a detailed document, where is it?… How are we supposed to ask you questions about this document if we can’t read it?”

“It’s on the way,” was Tóibín’s response, adding: “I would ask you to ask questions on the issues that we have discussed at the moment.”

During his opening remarks which spanned 20 minutes, the Meath West TD began by saying it is his party’s goal that the “objectives of the proclamation of the Irish Republic are realized in government”.

Tóibín outlined how housing is top of his list of priorities and specifically highlighted the need for the government to bring the over 100,000 vacant homes in the state back into use.

He also spoke about introducing a policy dubbed “Operation Shamrock” which would focus on attracting Irish workers overseas back home and spoke at length about cracking down on waste in government spending.

One of the core pledges put forward to tackle this was the creation of a junior minister in the Department of the Taoiseach with direct responsibility for ensuring efficiency and preventing waste in the public sector.

The sole TD for the party, which is running a candidate in all 43 constituencies in this election, also highlighted issues in healthcare including GP shortages during his opening address.

Tóibín did not comment on the issue of abortion during his remarks.

Aontú was set up in 2019 by Tóibín who had left Sinn Féin the previous year over its stance on abortion.

The party’s website proclaims it to be a “100% pro-life party” and states that abortion is the “human rights debate of our generation”.

Asked by The Journal, why, given this, it was not an issue he addressed, Tóibín said:

“Very simply, outside of the media bubble, this is not coming up on the doors at all at the moment.”

“What we want to do is to make sure that every mother in the country has the economic confidence to be able to raise her children.”

After a follow-up question was asked, the party’s Meath East candidate Emer Tóibín interjected and said “can I come in there?” but Peadar Tóibín continued to answer the questions.

An hour into the press conference, another journalist asked if the three other speakers on stage – Emer Tóibín, Becky Kealy and Ellen Troy - could be introduced and if one of them could answer a question, Tóibín responded: “Tá brón orm” and introduced the three.

Included in the party’s manifesto commitments is a pledge to oppose abortions on grounds of gender or disability. Currently, women in Ireland can access abortion in Ireland up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and do not need to disclose any reason.

The manifesto also pledges to support full freedom of conscience for everyone working in the medical sphere and protect the 3-day wait period.

The party has also pledged to provide children’s allowance for mothers from the fourth month of pregnancy.

Separately, it was also put to the party that there is no section on climate change or the environment in the manifesto. Tóibín said the issue of the environment is “threaded through the document” and added that Aontú does believe in man-made climate change.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin today ruled out Aontú as a coalition partner in any future government.

Earlier this week, during the 10-way leaders debate on RTÉ, Tóbín ruled out going into government with Fine Gael or the Greens and stated that his preference would be Fianna Fáil.

“We feel that Fianna Fáil is an empty, hollow husk,” Tóibín said, adding that it would be “easier to direct Fianna Fáil in a government.”