GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK investigating the murder of teenager Jeffrey Hannan 17 years ago are renewing their appeal for information.

19-year-old Jeffrey Hannan’s body was found on a green at O’Malley Park in the city on the morning of 22 November 2007.

He had sustained multiple injuries to his head and upper body.

More than 20 people have been arrested over the course of the garda investigation into his murder, and no charges have been brought to date.

Advertisement

In a statement, gardaí said that a file was submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí and Jeffrey’s family are appealing to anyone who may have information relating to his murder to contact investigating Gardaí.

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) from the Roxboro Road Garda Station.

“Anyone with information should contact the Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.

In a post on Facebook, Jeffrey’s father Alan said his “heart is still broken”, adding that he will “never give up the fight for justice” for his son.