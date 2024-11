IRELAND’S CONSUMER PROTECTION watchdog has called on tech giant Apple to stop geo-blocking on its services after joint-investigation identified possible breaches of EU regulations.

The investigation identified potential geo-blocking on the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Books, and Apple Podcasts. According to Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), the findings suggest that Apple’s practices may restrict European consumers based on their place of residence, contrary to EU law.

Geo-blocking refers to technology that restricts access to online content based on the user’s geographical location. Under EU rules, it is prohibited

The EU prohibits unjustified discrimination between EU customers on the basis of their nationality, where they live or where they are based when they want to buy goods and services from traders located in a different EU country.

Investigators found a number of issues which according to their assessment unlawfully discriminate against European consumers based on their place of residence.

Examples include:

Online access. Apple media services have a different interface for different countries in the EU/EEA, with consumers only allowed to access the version made for the country where they have registered their account.

Downloading. Consumers are not able to download certain apps that are only available in other countries. This contravenes EU regulations.

Payment methods. When making paid purchases on Apple media services, consumers are only allowed to use payment cards from the country where they registered their Apple account.

The investigation was co-led by the CCPC and the Belgian and German consumer authorities, on behalf of the EU Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network.

In a statement on the findings, CPC member Kevin O’Brien said the investigation was “another example of consumer protection authorities taking action on behalf of consumers across Europe”.

“For many citizens, online products and services are an important part of their daily lives,” he said.

“All companies offering goods and digital services online are obliged to adhere to the rules on geo-blocking which are designed to ensure that consumers are not discriminated against as a result of their location.

We look forward to working with Apple during the next steps of this investigation.

Apple has been give one month to reply to the CPC Network’s findings and to detail how it will address the identified geo-blocking practices.

The CPC Network said that if Apple refuses to address the concerns national authorities can take enforcement measures to ensure compliance.