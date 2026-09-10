Would you pay more than €1k for a phone?

APPLE HAS UNVEILED a range of new products – including a foldable phone.

The iPhone Duo has a starting price of $1,999 (€1,718) depending on where you buy it, with the cheapest option listed on Apple’s website as €2,369.

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The company also announced the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which are priced at $1,199 (€1,030) and $1,299 (€1,116) respectively. That’s €85 more than what the iPhone 17 cost when it launched last year.

As the cost of buying an iPhone increases, it got us thinking whether people would be willing to pay that much for one.

So, we’re asking: Would you spend over €1,000 on a phone?

