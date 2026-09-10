Apple announced a new range of products on Wednesday Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Would you pay more than €1k for a phone?

The new foldable iPhone will set customers back at least €1,700.
10.30am, 10 Sep 2026
10.1k
77

APPLE HAS UNVEILED a range of new products – including a foldable phone.

The iPhone Duo has a starting price of $1,999 (€1,718) depending on where you buy it, with the cheapest option listed on Apple’s website as €2,369.

The company also announced the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which are priced at $1,199 (€1,030) and $1,299 (€1,116) respectively. That’s €85 more than what the iPhone 17 cost when it launched last year.

As the cost of buying an iPhone increases, it got us thinking whether people would be willing to pay that much for one.

So, we’re asking: Would you spend over €1,000 on a phone?


Poll Results:

No (3484)
Yes (461)
I'm not sure (101)

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