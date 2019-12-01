This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Archbishop of Dublin horrified at ‘new language of racism’ in Ireland

Dr Diarmuid Martin made his remarks during a sermon to mark the beginning of Advent.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 8:10 AM
19 minutes ago 890 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4913629
Dr Diarmuid Martin
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Dr Diarmuid Martin
Dr Diarmuid Martin
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ARCHBISHOP OF DUBLIN Dr Diarmuid Martin has raised concerns over the “emergence of a new language of racism” in Ireland.

In a sermon delivered this weekend at the Church of St Joseph the Artisan in Dublin to mark the beginning of Advent, Dr Martin said that he was “horrified” to find racism among believers. 

He said: “I think of the emergence of a new language of racism, at times understated in its expression but just as nasty in its effects on men and women who need our help, our care and our respect.

“I am horrified to find traces of such racism among believers. The terms ‘refugee’ and ‘asylum seeker’ should only arouse heartfelt concern in the Christian heart.”

Describing Advent as a “season of hope” and a time to reflect on the “coming of Jesus Christ into human history”, Dr Martin said that Christians of “every generation” should be “attentive to where society is slipping into wrong ways”.

He also spoke of the plight of the homeless and people suffering because of “poverty, intolerance and discrimination, suffering and anxiety”.

Related Read

20.11.19 Opinion: 'We will soon see asylum seekers living in sports halls and tents if we don't do something'

Referring to gang-related violence in Ireland and the “business of death that is the drug trade”, Dr Martin warned against a culture that “would determine that one life has less value than another”.

He said: “The message of Advent is the confident message of Emmanuel, that still today God is with us to save us.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie