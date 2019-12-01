Archbishop of Dublin horrified at ‘new language of racism’ in Ireland

ARCHBISHOP OF DUBLIN Dr Diarmuid Martin has raised concerns over the “emergence of a new language of racism” in Ireland.

In a sermon delivered this weekend at the Church of St Joseph the Artisan in Dublin to mark the beginning of Advent, Dr Martin said that he was “horrified” to find racism among believers.

He said: “I think of the emergence of a new language of racism, at times understated in its expression but just as nasty in its effects on men and women who need our help, our care and our respect.

“I am horrified to find traces of such racism among believers. The terms ‘refugee’ and ‘asylum seeker’ should only arouse heartfelt concern in the Christian heart.”

Describing Advent as a “season of hope” and a time to reflect on the “coming of Jesus Christ into human history”, Dr Martin said that Christians of “every generation” should be “attentive to where society is slipping into wrong ways”.

He also spoke of the plight of the homeless and people suffering because of “poverty, intolerance and discrimination, suffering and anxiety”.

Referring to gang-related violence in Ireland and the “business of death that is the drug trade”, Dr Martin warned against a culture that “would determine that one life has less value than another”.

He said: “The message of Advent is the confident message of Emmanuel, that still today God is with us to save us.”