THE AUGUST BANK holiday is just around the corner.

Some people may be preparing to head off somewhere in Ireland or abroad, some might have to work, and others might have no plans and are looking forward to chilling at home.

For those staying in Ireland, you’re in for some mixed weather conditions over the weekend, with patches of rain and drizzle forecast for tomorrow.

Saturday looks to be the driest day for most of the country with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and some scattered showers, but it’s set to turn much wetter on Sunday.

So today we want to know: Are you going away this bank holiday weekend?