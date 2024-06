THE TIME HAS come, US pop star Taylor Swift will be taking to the stage in the Aviva Stadium tonight and throughout the weekend to thousands of adoring Swifties.

This is the tenth stop in the Europe leg of the singer’s acclaimed Eras tour, with Swift playing songs from each of her 10 albums.

If you’re one of the lucky few who were able to secure a ticket, you can find everything you need to know about the concert here.

Tickets for the three gigs were like gold dust so this might be a sore subject, but today we’re asking: Are you going to Taylor Swift this weekend?