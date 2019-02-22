This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 22 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arlene Foster calls for 'neighbourliness' as she poses with Shane Ross in the Ballroom of Romance

The pair were in Leitrim today to launch a new stretch of a greenway linking Sligo, Leitrim and Fermanagh.

By Sean Murray Friday 22 Feb 2019, 9:41 PM
8 minutes ago 737 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4509065

DUP LEADER ARLENE Foster called for “continued neighbourliness” with Ireland post-Brexit today, as she spoke at an event in Leitrim with Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

The pair posed for the cameras in the same hall in Glenfarne used for the film Ballroom of Romance, starring Brenda Fricker. 

Turning to Brexit, Foster said that the Irish government’s “mega Bill” to deal with a no-deal Brexit that was published today does not include any plans for infrastructure on the border with Northern Ireland.

“We don’t want to see any infrastructure on the border going forward,” she told RTÉ News. 

We want to see the same neighbourliness that has been here for many years keep going… We want to see the same continued trade, but in a situation where we’re outside of the European Union and the Republic of Ireland is staying in.

Foster was there for the opening of a section of a new greenway linking Sligo, Leitrim and Fermanagh.

Minister Ross said the greenway project has “great potential”. 

“If it were to be completed, it could have economic benefits for the many communities it encompasses and would enable people to walk and cycle on a segregated route from Sligo in the Republic to Enniskillen in Co. Fermanagh,” he said.

As Foster and Ross posed for the cameras, she told the Transport Minister that he was a “rascal”. 

‘Lose, lose, lose’

The DUP leader reiterated her belief a deal could be struck between the UK and the EU to avoid a no-deal Brexit before the 29 March deadline.

“We want to see a deal that works for the whole of the United Kingdom and one that works for our neighbours here in Ireland as well,” she told RTÉ. “We very much hope that can be the case but what we need to see is a willingness from everybody to get there.”

The DUP is vehemently opposed to the provision of a backstop within the UK’s withdrawal agreement, and Theresa May’s government is seeking to secure some form concession from the EU on the backstop.

Both the Irish government and the EU have stood firm on the backstop thus far, raising the possibility of neither sides agreeing and the UK leaving without a deal.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, in outlining the no-deal Brexit legislation today, said it was vital that a no-deal was avoided as it was a “lose, lose, lose” situation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    44,388  0
    2
    		Bear Grylls just managed to annoy most of Bulgaria by boiling and eating a frog
    40,852  40
    3
    		Woman missing from Co Mayo found safe and well
    39,755  2
    Fora
    1
    		With its new studio, Republic of Work wants to pull down the technical barriers for podcasters
    120  0
    The42
    1
    		Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    34,284  125
    2
    		'If this guy is clearly way better than everybody else in his peer group, then it makes sense'
    33,067  41
    3
    		Chelsea placed under transfer ban for next two windows
    19,829  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Philly from Tallafornia's return to First Dates ended with the biggest plot twist ever
    9,662  1
    2
    		Kim Kardashian's defended sister Khloe for attending an event post-split... it's The Dredge
    5,494  1
    3
    		We asked you to tell us what really grinds your gears on social media, and you didn't hold back
    5,128  7

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    GARDAí
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Three men charged after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    DUBLIN
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not
    Special night ahead for Higgins as Mayo ring the changes for Dublin clash in Croker
    CHICAGO
    R Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse
    R Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse
    Empire producers cut Smollett from season's last episodes following his arrest
    Jussie Smollett paid $3,500 to stage attack because of 'dissatisfaction with his salary'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie