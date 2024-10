ARMED GARDAÍ ARE dealing with a live incident in a town in Tipperary in which at least two people have been stabbed.

It is believed the injured, at least one with stab wounds to the head, are being treated at Nenagh Hospital after they were transferred from the house in the town.

A large number of armed gardaí have been called to the incident which happened shortly after midday.

This is a breaking news story and updates will follow.

