A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Cork.

The robbery occurred in Broadale, Cork, on Wednesday evening. Shortly before 6:30pm, a man entered a commercial premises on Maryborough Hill with what gardaí described as a suspected firearm.

A sum of cash was stolen.

A short time later, a man in his 40s was arrested nearby. He was detained at a garda station in Cork city and has since been charged.

He is expected to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

No injuries were reported in the course of the incident. Investigations are ongoing.