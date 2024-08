A TEENAGER HAS been arrested after an army chaplain aged in his 50s was seriously injured in a suspected stabbing at a barracks in Galway last night

The incident took place at approximately 10.45pm at Renmore Army Barracks when a male youth approached the chaplain and allegedly attacked him.

The chaplain, who is a member of the clergy attached to the barracks, received a number of stab wounds during the incident but it’s believed the injuries are not life-threatening.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment following the attack.

Serious concern has been expressed by army representative bodies over what they called a “vicious” and “disgusting” assault on the chaplain.

Warning shot fired

It’s understood that a member of the Defence Forces fired a warning shot to help intervene in the assault, before restraining the teenager.

A male youth (teens) was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and arrested by gardaí at the scene.

Garda investigation

Gardaí are understood to be investigating statements made at the scene about Irish military involvement in the Middle East uttered by the the teenage attacker, according to Garda sources.

The male youth is currently detained at a garda station in the North Western Region.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out today by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Local councillor Alan Cheevers told RTÉ Radio One that the chaplain is “very much part of the community” of the Renmore area, having spent the past 12 years serving the barracks.

“For something like this to happen in the area that predominantly has a very low crime rate and antisocial behavior rate, I suppose it’s really, really concerning,” Cheevers said.

‘Horrifying attack’

The president of Defence Forces union PDFORRA said members were “horrified” to hear of the attack on the army chaplain.

“We are saddened by this horrific attack on the chaplain – we wish him a speedy recovery,” Mark Keane said.

“We are horrified by this attack. Our thought and prayers are with the padre at this time and the members who witnessed the incident.”

The group which represents officers of the Defence Forces has said it’s hugely concerned by the incident.

“All members of the Defence Forces are disgusted and hugely concerned by this vicious, unprovoked attack on the Chaplain,” from Conor King, General Secretary of RACO.

“We wish him a swift recovery and thank the members on duty in Renmore Barracks, whose actions undoubtedly saved his life.”

With reporting by Eoghan Dalton