RETAILER PRIMARK, WHICH trades as Penneys in the Republic of Ireland, is planning on cutting around 100 jobs in its headquarters in Dublin.

It’s part of a move that will see around 150 job losses across Ireland, the UK and the US.

It’s also understood that the job losses will impact on HR, finance and procurement roles.

The 100 job losses in Primark’s international headquarters in Dublin is equivalent to around 7% of the 1,500 staff who are based there.

In a statement to The Journal, a Primark spokesperson said there is a need to “evolve” its operating model in order to “best support” its aim to grow internationally.

The spokesperson said that Primark is “proposing that a number of support function activities move to a third party”.

It’s understood that this third party is Accenture in Mumbai – Accenture specialises in IT services and management consulting.

The spokesperson said Primark is beginning a collective consultation and confirmed that this move will “unfortunately impact a number of Primark colleagues primarily in our head office operations”.

The spokesperson added that this is being done in a bid to “explore how resourcing via external partners could help support our operations so that we can focus our own resources on what we do best”.

“These are not decisions we take lightly,” said the spokesperson.

“We understand how difficult this news is for those colleagues affected and we’ll be working to support them as best we can.”