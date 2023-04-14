Man arrested in Belfast as part of investigation of John Caldwell shooting

PSNI DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February have arrested a man after searches of two properties in the Greater Belfast area .

The 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

He remains in custody at this time and is the 16th person to be detained as part of the investigation into the shooting of Caldwell.

All previous people arrested were released without charge.

Caldwell was attacked shortly after 8pm on 22 February at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

He was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son when gunmen approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, a typed message was posted on a wall in Derry purportedly from the New IRA, claiming responsibility for Caldwell’s attempted murder.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility and released.