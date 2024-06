A MAN HAS been arrested in Cavan on suspicion of the murder of Joseph James Porter in Armagh on 24 June 1979.

The 67-year-old was arrested by gardaí earlier today, also facing firearms offences and membership of a proscribed organisation.

Joseph James Porter was a member of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR), an infantry regiment of the British Army. He was in his early 60s when he was shot and killed at his home in Mountnorris, Co. Armagh, by the provisional IRA.

The arrest was made under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement as part of a joint operation with the PSNI.

The man is expected to appear at Dublin High Court later today.

In a statement released by PSNI, it said: “A decision to prosecute this individual was issued by the Public Prosecution Service prior to the commencement of the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 on 1 May 2024.”