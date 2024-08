A WOMAN IN her 20s has been arrested this morning as part of ongoing investigations into last year’s Dublin riots.

The woman is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a garda station in Dublin.

Today’s arrest brings the number of arrests related to the riots to 51.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone with information about the events on that day, or anyone involved in organising or participating in the events.

