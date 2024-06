GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED 14 people in connection with an investigation into the into the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin.

The 12 men and two women, who range in age between their late teens and their 50s, are due to appear before Dublin District Courts during the coming days.

It’s part of efforts by gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North to target the drugs trade, which has already seen more than €1.2 million in assets seized.

With the latest development this weekend, it means a total of 48 people have been charged.

A garda spokesman said the 14 people charged today were for the sale and supply of controlled drug and money laundering offences.

Tomorrow, ten men and two women will appear before courts sitting in Swords and the Courts of Criminal Justice tomorrow morning.