This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five men arrested following investigation into tampering of horse identification certs

The men were arrested today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 1:11 PM
1 hour ago 6,813 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5136998
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the alleged tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses which were to be slaughtered in Ireland.

Officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigations (GNBCI) said they arrested the men “for the offence of participation in a criminal organisation contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006″.

These arrests are part of an ongoing probe into a number of people alleged to be involved in offences of “organised deception and fraudulent practices, involving the tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter”. 

The arrests are the latest development in an ongoing operation lead by GNBCI with support from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The five arrested men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Carrick-on-Shannon, Longford and Roscommon Garda Stations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie