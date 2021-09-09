Woman arrested over boy's death in Limerick released without charge

A WOMAN WHO was arrested in connection with the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick earlier this year has been released without charge.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested yesterday as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of boy in Rathbane, Co Limerick, in March.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The woman was arrested under a warrant issued by a District Court judge under Section 10 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

She was detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station before being released.

The young boy suffered fatal injuries at a house in Rathbane on Saturday 13 March. He was initially rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, and then transferred to Cork University Hospital.

The boy was later taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital after his condition worsened. He died at the Dublin hospital on Tuesday 16 March.

Last month, gardaí arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s on suspicion of murder.

Comments are closed for legal reasons