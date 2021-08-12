#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 12 August 2021
Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder of four-year-old boy in Limerick

The child suffered fatal injuries at a house in Rathbane in March this year.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 2:29 PM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of a four-year boy in Limerick have arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s on suspicion of murder.

The child suffered fatal injuries at a house in Rathbane in Limerick city on Saturday 13 March. 

The boy was initially rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, and then transferred to Cork University Hospital. He was later taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital after his condition worsened.

He died at the Dublin hospital on Tuesday 16 March.

The man and the woman are currently detained at Garda Stations in Limerick city under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Céimin Burke
