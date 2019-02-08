Two people arrested over UK house fire that killed four children

The four children believed to have died in the Staffordshire house fire this week Source: Staffordshire Police via PA Images

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following a house fire in Staffordshire in the UK which killed four children.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in the Highfields area of Stafford at 2.40am on Tuesday.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that four children lost their lives in the fire.

The children have yet to be formally identified but police said they are believed to be Riley Holy (8), Keegan Unitt (6), Tilly Rose Unitt (4) and Olly Unitt (3).

A woman aged 24 and a man aged 28 escaped the fire with a two-year-old boy.

All three were taken to hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening. The man was being treated for burns and the woman was being treated for smoke inhalation.

Today, a woman (24) and a man (28) have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The arrests were made at around 1.30pm and the man and the woman remain in custody.

“This incident has had a huge impact on the community and we understand there will be confusion and demand for information,” Staffordshire Police said in a statement.

“However, we would urge people not to speculate as to what may have happened and appeal for patience as the investigation continues.”