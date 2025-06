GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an arson attack at a premises at a filling station in Limerick.

The firebomb attack occurred at a Spar shop located at an Inver filling station, Old Cork Road, Limerick, around 3:30am Monday.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that “investigations are ongoing”.

The scene was sealed off by Gardaí after emergency services responded to the scene.

Firefighters attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service attended the fire and put out the blaze.

The scene remained closed to the public Monday.

“Gardaí and Fire Services were alerted to a fire at a premises on Old Cork Road, Limerick, shortly after 3:30 a.m. this morning, 2nd June 2025. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported,” the Garda spokesman said.

“The premises was vacant at the time. The scene has been preserved for examination and investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí harvested a CCTV hard-drive from the premises in the hope of identifying the perpetrators.

A Inver spokeswoman told the media: “We confirm that there has been an incident at the Inver forecourt on the Old Cork Road this morning. The emergency services are onsite.”