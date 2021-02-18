#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 18 February 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's EU commissioner on Article 16: 'If I had been consulted on this, it wouldn't have happened'

Mairead McGuinness said today that while the Northern Ireland Protocol wasn’t a perfect solution, it did address the unique situation caused by Brexit.

By Sean Murray Thursday 18 Feb 2021, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,991 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5358122
Mairead McGuinness
Image: RollingNews.ie
Mairead McGuinness
Mairead McGuinness
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRELAND’S EU COMMISSIONER has said that she has put mechanisms in place to ensure that the European Commission’s triggering of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol in a row over vaccines won’t happen again. 

Mairead McGuinness, who’s the EU Commissioner for financial services and financial stability, told Philip Boucher-Hayes on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne that if she had been consulted prior to the signal to trigger Article 16, then “it wouldn’t have happened”. 

Late last month, the European Commission decided to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol – agreed as part of the Brexit deal with the UK – in a row over the supply of vaccines to Europe. 

The move blindsided governments in Dublin and London, which could have meant checks between the six and 26 counties. EU officials quickly rescinded the plan the same evening and acknowledged it as a mistake. 

It has provoked fury, particularly from unionists in the North who now want the protocol scrapped. Under the protocol, Northern Ireland continues to follow many EU rules regarding trade while still remaining part of the United Kingdom. It means that there are some checks now put in place on goods travelling between the North and Britain. 

It is argued that it has effectively created a border between the Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain. 

Speaking this morning, McGuinness said that while the concerns of unionists shouldn’t be dismissed, the current regime arose from the British decision to leave the EU. 

“Some of the issues that people find difficult to understand, like buying daffodil bulbs from GB and you can’t import them into Northern Ireland,” she said. “I mean if you’re gardener you just want to do your garden. The UK chose a particular form of Brexit [...] so therefore there are rules that now apply. ”

She said that some supermarkets were very well prepared for the change brought by the new system and that the EU is very open to listening to the concerns of businesses.

“Northern Ireland is in a very unique situation,” McGuinness said. “The protocol was put in place to try and solve a difficult problem.”

Turning to the decision to trigger Article 16 from the EU in the context of a row over vaccine supply, the EU commissioner called it a “dreadful mistake”. 

She said: “If I had been consulted on this, it wouldn’t have happened. I think what is really important that we acknowledge as a commission the hurt and upset it has caused. 

It happened because there was a rush to try to resolve a conflict with AstraZeneca [...] and the normal process was overlooked. I can give you a guarantee it won’t happen again. 
We should not dismiss what happened, we should own up. On my watch, if this happens again it would be a horrendous happening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She added that she had put mechanisms in place to ensure this wouldn’t happen again, including regular discussions with European Commission vice president Maroš Šefčovič.

Šefčovič received a grilling earlier this week from Oireachtas members over the scandal, and reiterated that mistakes were made. 

The senior figure overseeing Europe’s implementation of post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade arrangements is also due to meet Belfast business leaders later today. 

Šefčovič has expressed willingness to show flexibility but maintained the agreement with London to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland would not be scrapped.

With reporting from the Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie