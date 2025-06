THE BASIC INCOME for the Arts (BIA) payment scheme has been extended until February 2026 – meaning that artists currently on the pilot programme will receive an additional €8,450.

This extension applies to the 2,000 artists participating in the scheme, who receive a weekly payment of €325.

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, confirmed that the government remains committed to reviewing the BIA pilot scheme to “maximise its impact”.

He explained that the six-month extension of the scheme allows the department time to prepare proposals for a new successor scheme.

Last month, the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport published a report on the scheme, in which artists highlighted how the weekly stipend improved their mental health, gave them a greater sense of empowerment, and provided much-needed stability in their lives and work.

Other benefits cited included helping artists secure more sustainable housing, start families, and establish pension schemes. Arts groups have warmly welcomed the scheme.

Launched initially in September 2022, the Basic Income for the Arts scheme has been a vital source of support for many creatives.

O’Donovan plans to present proposals for a successor scheme to Cabinet as part of Budget 2026. The six-month extension will be used to finalise research on the pilot and engage with key stakeholders in the arts sector.

The minister said this approach would provide the government “with a comprehensive evidence base upon which to base future policy decisions” regarding the scheme.

“I fully appreciate the importance of the Basic Income support for artists and am glad to bring some certainty to those currently benefiting from it,” he added.

Following the announcement, the National Campaign for the Arts (NCFA) launched a new campaign urging local government representatives to back calls for the scheme to be permanently retained, extended, and expanded.

“Our campaign aims to benefit Irish society by ensuring the BIA scheme becomes a permanent support mechanism for artists, recognising its potential to transform Ireland’s precious creative landscape,” NCFA Chairperson Maria Fleming said.