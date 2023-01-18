Aslan's Christy Dignam thanks public for its 'support, well wishes and kind words'

ASLAN FRONTMAN CHRISTY Dignam has thanked the public for their “support, well wishes and kind words” following the announcement that he is receiving palliative care.

On Monday, Dignam’s family announced that the 62-year-old singer is receiving palliative care at home following six-months of treatment at a Dublin hospital.

In 2013, Dignam was diagnosed with Amyloidosis, an incurable blood cancer, and has undergone extensive treatment – including chemotherapy since then.

He was admitted to the Haematology and Cardiac Care team at Beaumont Hospital last year where he received treatment for the rare form of blood cancer.

In a post on Facebook, his daughter Kiera said: “My Dad just asked me to thank everyone for their support, well wishes and kind words over the last couple of days.

“It has been and will be tough but it’s really given him a boost so thank you all!”

Dignam has often spoken about his cancer diagnosis and what it has meant to him and his family.

In a 2017 RTÉ documentary, Dignam spoke of the extensive treatment he has received since his diagnosis.

“I’m just being realistic,” he said. “There was a gig down in Limerick. I was feeling a bit dodgy and maybe should not have gone, but I said I didn’t want to let people down.

“The next day I felt worse and had a really high temperature. Within two hours I was rushed to hospital where I was told I had sepsis as my immune system was utterly depleted.

“It can turn on a sixpence. I know I could be gigging on a Saturday night and in hospital on the Monday.”

In an interview with The Journal in 2018, Dignam spoke of his pride at having played all over Ireland.

Dignam linked this willingness to play to all crowds at all venues to the band’s continued success.

“We’ve done GAA clubs in every corner of the country, you know?

“And every little village and every little town all over the country. And I think people appreciate the fact that you’ll go down Ballaghaderreen, or Ballybunion or wherever – Connemara or Donegal.

“Because you go to these little towns people appreciate it. So then when we’re doing gigs like the Iveagh Gardens people come up to those gigs, because I think they appreciate the fact that you’ve come down to their small town.”