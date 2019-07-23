Man receives serious head injuries in assault in Dublin city

The scene of the incident this morning.

The scene of the incident this morning.

A MAN IN his late teens has been arrested following an alleged assault in Dublin city in the early hours of this morning.

A man, aged in his 20s, sustained serious head injuries in the incident. He was assisted by on-patrol gardaí at about 2.45am on South Great George’s Street.

The injured man was taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man aged in his late teens was arrested in connection with the incident a short time later. He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Pearse Street Garda Station.

The scene of the incident has been preserved for a technical examination, and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.