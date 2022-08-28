Man hospitalised after serious assault in Kildare

A MAN IS in hospital after he was assaulted at a residence in Kildare in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Naas are investigating the assault which took place in Robertstown, Co Kildare, at about 2.30am.

A man in his 30s was seriously assaulted at a residence in Father Murphy Park.

Advertisement

The man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and no arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have also appealed for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am and 4am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.