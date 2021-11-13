#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 13 November 2021
Gardaí investigating assault of teenager in Co Longford this morning

A male in his late teens suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted in the early hours.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 2:41 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an assault on a teenager that took place in Co Longford early this morning.

A male in his late teens suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted on Main Street, Ballymahon at approximately 3.20am.

An ambulance brought him to Mullingar Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area between 2am and 4am on 13 November to come forward and for anyone with camera footage, including dash cams, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

