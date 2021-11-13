Gardaí investigating assault of teenager in Co Longford this morning

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an assault on a teenager that took place in Co Longford early this morning.

A male in his late teens suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted on Main Street, Ballymahon at approximately 3.20am.

An ambulance brought him to Mullingar Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area between 2am and 4am on 13 November to come forward and for anyone with camera footage, including dash cams, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.