Dublin: 13 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Man (30) due before court over assault of 93-year-old in Louth

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 12 Aug 2019, 10:27 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A MAN IS due before court this morning charged in relation to a serious assault on a 93-year-old man in Louth over the weekend.

The incident took place in Blackrock in Louth on Saturday.

The injured man remains in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

The man (30) is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Parkgate Street this morning.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them at the incident room in Dundalk Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

