THE DÁIL IS set to vote on the issue of assisted dying today.

The Oireachtas Committee on Assisted Dying, which held its first public meeting in June 2023, released its final report last March, which included 38 recommendations.

However, Fine Gael TD and committee member Alan Farrell has poured cold water on the significance of the vote, arguing that it is nothing more than procedural.

Farrell made the point that the vote is on a motion to “take note” of the assisted dying report and that it does not relate to a TD’s view on assisted dying.

“It’s politics at its worst,” the Dublin Fingal East TD told The Journal.

In March, the Committee on Assisted Dying recommended legislation to allow assisted dying under strict criteria.

However, not all members of the committee were in favour of the recommendations, with Committee chair Michael Healy-Rae, Robert Troy and Rónán Mullen issuing a minority report at the time.

The committee made 38 recommendations, most of which focused on ensuring safeguards are in place to prevent people from being coerced into ending their lives, or from making a decision to end their life without being fully capable of doing so.

Speaking to The Journal after the report’s release in March, Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Health David Cullinane, who sits on the committee, said that the legislation would be very complex, and that it is “probably doubtful” that it will be seen in the lifetime of the current government.