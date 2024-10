FINE GAEL TD and member of the Oireachtas Committee on Assisted Dying, Alan Farrell has poured cold water on the significance of next week’s Dáil vote on assisted dying, arguing that it is nothing more than procedural.

Farrell made the point that the vote is on a motion to “take note” of the assisted dying report and that it does not relate to a TD’s view on assisted dying.

“It’s politics at its worst,” the Dublin Fingal East TD told The Journal.

“I don’t think there is consensus on the issue. I’m of the view this vote shouldn’t be happening. Blood pressure of conservative Ireland will rise and it will all be for nothing.”

Farrell said he expects the motion will be voted down on Wednesday adding that some of the TDs who are now speaking out against the recommendations of the Assisted Dying Committee “probably didn’t even read the report”.

In March, the Committee on Assisted Dying recommended legislation to allow assisted dying under strict criteria.

However, not all members of the committee were in favour of the recommendations, with Committee chair Michael Healy-Rae, Robert Troy and Ronan Mullen issuing a minority report at the time.

As a member of the committee, Farrell said he supports the recommendations of its final report but that he does not believe legislation that would give effect to the recommendations of the report will be passed by this Dáil or the next.

Farrell, who is Fine Gael whip, confirmed that Fine Gael TDs will be given a free vote on the matter on Wednesday, similar to Fianna Fáil.

Sinn Féin and the Labour Party on the other hand, will use the party whip to vote in favour of noting the report.

Speaking to The Journal, Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane, who also sat on the committee, said his party’s position is in favour of the introduction of assisted dying legislation in specific circumstances with appropriate safeguards.

When asked about the significance of next week’s vote, Cullinane said: “The Oireachtas has already, by way of a majority report, said this is an issue that should be dealt with.”

He added however that it will be a challenge to translate the report’s recommendations into legislation.

“My view is it will take a very lengthy pre-legislative scrutiny to get it right,” he said.

Cullinane said Sinn Féin’s election manifesto will commit a Sinn Féin government to “robust pre-legislative scrutiny on the matter”.

It is unclear as of yet if Fine Gael will make any commitments on assisted dying legislation in its election manifesto.

One well-placed source in the party said it is “unlikely” and that it would be more appropriate to first tease the issue out at a party Ard fheis.