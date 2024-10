INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION APPLICANTS sleeping in tents on the grounds of the former Crooksling nursing home have been moved inside due to Storm Ashley, the Department of Integration has said, as the centre also deals with reports of problems with water supply and sanitation facilities.

The storm, which brought strong winds and cut off power to tens of thousands of buildings as it hit Ireland over the weekend, damaged at least two tents at the Crooksling centre.

Residents at the River Lodge centre in Newtownmountkennedy were also accommodated indoors during the storm but have been turned back out to sleep in tents.

In Crooksling, the indoor accommodation is still ongoing as the centre management reviews the situation, according to the Department of Integration.

The Irish government has a responsibility under international law to provide shelter for people who come to Ireland and apply for international protection.

However, the State’s Direct Provision system has failed to keep up with the number of people arriving, leaving many homeless.

Some International Protection applicants who would otherwise have nowhere to go, including many of those who were camping on Mount Street or along the Grand Canal earlier this year, have been allocated spaces to pitch tents on land near vacant buildings.

The Journal understands that there were reports recently of a lack of hot running water at the Crooksling site.

In a statement, the Department of Integration said that officials from the International Protection Application Service (IPAS) had been working with centre management at IPAS accommodation centres, the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management and Met Éireann to plan for and respond to any impacts of the severe weather.

“On Sunday, arrangements were made to temporarily move residents from two IPAS Centres providing tented accommodation to indoor locations,” the department said.

“At River Lodge in Newtownmountkennedy, services have now resumed usual operations and residents have moved back into tented accommodation. At Crooksling, two tents were damaged during the severe winds, and centre management are reviewing the situation today – residents remain in temporary indoor accommodation at this time.”

On water supply at Crooksling, the department said: “While the centre has experienced some problems with water supply and sanitation services, IPAS are satisfied that there are working accessible sanitary and shower services at the site.”

“The tented accommodation at Crooksling was established as an emergency solution in March 2024, and services remain under routine development at this site. Additional shower units are expected to be available in the coming weeks, and ongoing work to develop indoor accommodation at this location continues,” it said.

“The Department and IPAS officials will continue to work with centre management to monitor any further impacts or actions needed and to ensure the safety and welfare of residents and centre staff.”

Additional reporting by Eoghan Dalton