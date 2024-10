OVER 53,000 HOMES, farms, and businesses are without power as Storm Ashley continues to sweep across the country.

The worst impacted areas include Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Clare and Kerry, as well as North Cork and North Dublin.

The ESB said that although crews and contractors will work to restore supply power to as many affected buildings as possible through this evening, significant numbers of customers in these counties are likely to be without supply overnight.

ESB Networks crews and contractors are deployed and restoring power in impacted areas where safe to do so, a spokesperson said.

Further outages in the coming hours can be expected as the storm tracks north, with Met Éireann wind warnings remaining in place until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

It is important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

The ESB has urged the public not to ever touch or approach fallen wires to damaged electricity network as they are live and incredibly dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Given the extent of the storm, estimated restoration times will be updated through this evening and will be available on www.PowerCheck.ie and www.ESBNetworks.ie as restoration work progresses.

Motorists have been urged to avoid driving where possible and exercise caution.