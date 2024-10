STORM ASHLEY WILL bring heavy rain and strong winds as it passes over Ireland today, particularly along the west coast, where flooding is expected due to high tides.

There is a Status Orange wind warning in place for the entire west coast today, covering counties Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, from 10am until 8pm.

There is a Status Yellow wind warning in place for the entire country until 3am tomorrow.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford are also currently under Status Yellow rain warnings until 9am today while in the North, counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry are also under Yellow rain warnings until midnight tonight.

Met Éireann has said the heavy rain will continue to clear eastwards this morning with a chance of some sunny spell in the east. But Ashley will then turn the weather stormy across the country for much of the day.

Winds could reach storm force and the forecaster is predicting severe and damaging gusts.

The rain will be heaviest in the west and northwest, Met Éireann said, with isolated thunderstorms and some spot flooding possible.

Highest temperatures are predicted to be between 12 and 16 degrees.