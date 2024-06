PEOPLE STAYING IN tents on Leeson Street in Dublin’s city centre were moved on yesterday and they were not offered alternative accommodation, as has been the case in previous tent removal operations.

The removal was conducted by gardaí and Dublin City Council workers.

“The occupants moved without incident and the tents and debris that were left behind were removed by City Council Waste Management staff,” a Garda spokesperson told The Journal.

Gardaí said those staying in the tents were provided with contact information for the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) in order to seek new accommodation.

Tent removal operations have been come a regular occurence in the capital city, with most of them taking place along the Grand Canal on the southside.

There are almost 2,000 homeless asylum seekers in Ireland as the Department of Integration continues to struggle to find suitable accommodation for them.

This is the sixth time DCC staff and gardaí have moved asylum seekers on and removed their tents but on previous occasions those told to leave were offered alternative accommodation.