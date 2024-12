A CENTRE FOR families in international protection in Athlone had its emergency exit deliberately sealed shut by an anti-migrant group in recent weeks, amid heightened tensions over expansions to asylum services in the town.

The barrier on the rear exit was only removed when an ambulance needed to access the centre last Sunday to bring a resident to hospital.

If it had remained closed it would have left the front entrance – located beside ongoing protests against a second, recently opened accommodation centre – as the only option for entering and leaving the facility for residents and staff. This rear exit was also used by staff as an entrance and is used specifically by emergency services if attending the centre.

It’s the latest example of how tensions have soared in the town in recent weeks, with the longstanding centre also targeted alongside the new facility.

The Journal has learned that that a group of men last month gathered at the Athlone Accommodation Centre – where families are staying – and welded shut an emergency exit to the rear of the property.

The Athlone Accommodation Centre is a longstanding IPAS centre and has been operating for more than 20 years. It’s located to the north of the town in an area known as Lissywollen.

The centre catering to families has two exits. The front exit is near the gates of the new accommodation centre which has seen significant protests in recent weeks.

It’s understood staff at both centres have also received threats in recent weeks.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Department of Integration – which operates Ireland’s asylum system – said that the protests at the new Athlone accommodation centre have been taking place “near access points to the site, which is adjacent to an existing IPAS family accommodation centre”.

It confirmed that the management of the centre for families has received support from gardaí to provide “access to the site for both residents and emergency vehicles, despite protests, and unauthorised access to and damage to our facilities”.

Escalation

Recent months have seen protests gather around the new IPAS centre called Midlands Accommodation Centre. When complete the site is expected to be able to accommodate 1,000 men seeking international protection.

It has faced opposition from local and national groups who are opposing the housing of people on the site. A legal action has also been mounted by local county councillors challenging the use of the site on environmental and health grounds.

There were chaotic scenes at the Midlands centre for men last Sunday when – during an anti-migrant demonstration attended by 200 people – some people gained access to the centre by breaking through garda lines and scaling the walls of the site.

One member of the centre’s security was injured in the process and the site’s electricity generator was damaged, resulting in the loss of power throughout Sunday night for residents. Approximately 92 men were moved into the new centre last week.

A number of men who were moved into the centre this month have also spoken out about attacks, threats and discrimination they have faced.

A further protest was planned for today where demonstrators will march through the town and onwards to entrance of the men’s accommodation centre in Lissywollen.

According to social media posts promoting the demo, groups involved will take part in a prayer vigil outside the facility to close out the protest.