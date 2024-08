A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an atttack on a mosque in county Down over the weekend.

Detectives, who are investigating the attack on a mosque in Greenwell Street in Newtownards in the early hours Saturday, arrested a man following searches at two properties in Newtownards on Sunday.

Advertisement

The man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted arson, possessing a petrol bomb, and attempted intimidation.

​

He remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information or footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 53 of 10/08/24,” a PSNI spokesperson said in a statement released this morning.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

On Saturday, up to 15,000 people took part in a peaceful anti-racism rally in Belfast after a week of anti-immigrant protests and disorder in the city.