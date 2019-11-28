Car found burnt out following attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Co Carlow

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an attempted robbery involving a cash-in-transit van in Co Carlow this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3.40pm in Tullow.

While an employee was on foot transporting a cash box, he was approached and allegedly threatened by a male with a handgun.

No injuries were reported and no cash was taken during the incident.

The male left on foot and escaped in a black Toyota Yaris.

The car was later found burnt out in a nearby housing estate.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.