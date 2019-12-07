How much more do renters pay to live near Dart or Luas stops? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

26: The percentage increase in the number of people turning to Simon Communities of Ireland services for support over the last 12 months.

€700 million: The value of the contract issued by the Department of Education for the design and building of 20 to 30 schools around the country.

€4,020: The extra premium that renters living close to Dublin’s Dart and Luas stops pay per year, according to new research from Daft.ie.

€370,000: The amount of money that Dublin City Council has spent since 2018 renting an empty property on Dublin’s Aungier Street.

10,514: The number of people who are homeless in Ireland according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing. An increase of 117 on September’s figures.

27: The percentage of expats living in Ireland who are satisfied with the general cost of living in the country – compared with the global average of 47%.

1.35 million: The number of people who tuned in to watch the Late Late Toy Show live last Friday night – making it the most-watched programme on Irish television this year.

90: The percentage of sexual offences reported to gardaí last year that have still not been solved.

2: The number of medical cannabis products that have been approved and registered for use in Ireland under the new Medical Cannabis Access Programme.

150: The number of new gardaí assigned to an operation aimed at minimising traffic disruption in Ireland’s three biggest cities in the run-up to Christmas.

63: The percentage of Irish people who support the legalisation of euthanasia, according to a recent poll.

476: The number of new diagnoses of HIV in Ireland this year, despite new initiatives to tackle the issue.