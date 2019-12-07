This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 7 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How much more do renters pay to live near Dart or Luas stops? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of people who tuned in to watch the Late Late Toy Show.

By Adam Daly Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 7:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,971 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4920751
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

26: The percentage increase in the number of people turning to Simon Communities of Ireland services for support over the last 12 months. 

€700 million: The value of the contract issued by the Department of Education for the design and building of 20 to 30 schools around the country. 

€4,020: The extra premium that renters living close to Dublin’s Dart and Luas stops pay per year, according to new research from Daft.ie.

€370,000: The amount of money that Dublin City Council has spent since 2018 renting an empty property on Dublin’s Aungier Street. 

10,514: The number of people who are homeless in Ireland according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing. An increase of 117 on September’s figures. 

27: The percentage of expats living in Ireland who are satisfied with the general cost of living in the country – compared with the global average of 47%. 

1.35 million: The number of people who tuned in to watch the Late Late Toy Show live last Friday night  – making it the most-watched programme on Irish television this year. 

90: The percentage of sexual offences reported to gardaí last year that have still not been solved.

2: The number of medical cannabis products that have been approved and registered for use in Ireland under the new Medical Cannabis Access Programme.

150: The number of new gardaí assigned to an operation aimed at minimising traffic disruption in Ireland’s three biggest cities in the run-up to Christmas.

63: The percentage of Irish people who support the legalisation of euthanasia, according to a recent poll.  

476: The number of new diagnoses of HIV in Ireland this year, despite new initiatives to tackle the issue. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie