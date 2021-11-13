#Open journalism No news is bad news

Austin Currie remembered for his ‘fearless, immense courage’ at funeral

The leader of the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland was laid to rest in his native Edendork, Co Tyrone, on Saturday.

By Press Association Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 4:15 PM
13 minutes ago 467 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5600880
The coffin of civil rights leader Austin Currie is carried to his second funeral service at St Malachy's Church in Edendork, Co Tyrone.
Image: Oliver McVeigh/PA
Image: Oliver McVeigh/PA
The coffin of civil rights leader Austin Currie is carried to his second funeral service at St Malachy’s Church in Edendork, Co Tyrone.
The coffin of civil rights leader Austin Currie is carried to his second funeral service at St Malachy’s Church in Edendork, Co Tyrone.
Image: Oliver McVeigh/PA

AUSTIN CURRIE HAS been remembered for his “fearless, immense courage” and as a giant of the civil rights movement.

A service was held at St Malachy’s Church in his native Edendork, Co Tyrone, on Saturday for the former SDLP and Fine Gael politician, following a ceremony in Co Kildare on Friday.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, former SDLP leader Alasdair McDonnell, long serving members Joe Hendron and Denis Haughey, MLAs Justin McNulty and Daniel McCrossan, Tyrone County Board chairman Michael Kerr, along with Currie’s local GAA team Edendork St Malachy’s, were among those to pay their respects.

Tributes have been paid across Ireland to Currie, 82, who was one of the key figures in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland who also helped to found the nationalist SDLP party and was elected to parliament on both sides of the Irish border.

embedded263684202 Austin Currie died peacefully on Tuesday Source: Brian Lawless/PA

His daughter Estelle said: “What a force for change you have been, what a force for good.

“The youngest member of the Stormont parliament, a civil rights leader, a founding member of the SDLP, elected Teachta Dala (TD) for Dublin West, and still only 50 years old when asked to represent Fine Gael in the 1990 presidential election.

“I don’t think we can call him an underachiever.

“Then as a minister of state, the first to represent children’s rights, and the only one to serve in government in both the north and the south.

“There have been so many tributes paid since Tuesday, the finest, fearless, immense courage, a true giant of civil rights and constitutional politics.

“Daddy was always a hero to us. And now we know he was a hero to so many others too.”

embedded263701433 The coffin of Austin Currie is carried into St Malachy’s Church in Edendork, Co Tyrone (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Currie died in his sleep at his home in Derrymullen, Co Kildare, on Tuesday.

He was born in Co Tyrone, the eldest of 11 children.

Currie’s decision to squat at a council house in Caledon in June 1968 is widely seen as the beginning of the civil rights movement, which challenged inequality and discrimination against Catholics.

His daughter said that at that moment, her father “felt a very strong sense of injustice”.

She added: “He felt they tried everything else. The civil rights movement was the most successful political action in Ireland.

“For daddy, it was the defining moment.”

austin-currie-death Former SDLP leader Dr Alasdair McDonnell attended the service on Saturday (Oliver McVeigh/PA) Source: PA

She recalled how her father was often at risk of his life, sleeping with a gun by his bed and checking his car for bombs before doing the morning school run.

“Daddy reached the great old age of 82,” she added. “He died peacefully in his own bed. If you’d said that to him, aged 30, he wouldn’t have believed it.”

Gifts presented at the funeral service included a poster from the civil rights march in Derry on October 5, 1968, a garden tool, GAA jerseys for Tyrone and Edendork, a remote control – reflecting his love of news and media – and a copy of his book, All Hell Will Break Loose.

The funeral concluded with a performance of We Shall Overcome, a song that became synonymous with Northern Ireland’s civil rights movement.

Currie was laid to rest in the cemetery adjoining St Malachy’s Church.

He created the SDLP along with John Hume and Gerry Fitt in 1970.

In 1989, he won a seat in Dublin West for Fine Gael and pursued a career as TD and minister in the Republic until he retired in 2002.

Press Association

