#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 28 April 2021
Advertisement

Australian man who filmed four dead and dying police officers jailed

Richard Pusey had been pulled over after driving over the speed limit on a Melbourne road last April.

By Press Association Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 9:14 AM
36 minutes ago 9,945 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5422068
File image of Richard Pusey.
Image: AAP/AP
File image of Richard Pusey.
File image of Richard Pusey.
Image: AAP/AP

AN AUSTRALIAN MAN has been jailed for 10 months for offences including the “heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck.

Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state county court to a charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos he shot with his phone.

It is the first time the charge had been prosecuted in the state since 1963.

The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

Judge Trevor Wraight sentenced Pusey to 10 months in prison, backdated to when he was taken into custody 296 days ago.

Police had pulled Pusey over for driving his Porsche at 93 miles per hour (159 km/h) on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway in April last year.

Officers were considering impounding the sports car because Pusey had far exceeded the 62 mph (100 km/h) speed limit when a truck crashed into the officers, the Porsche and two police cars in an emergency stopping lane.

Pusey, who avoided injury because he had been urinating behind roadside bushes at the time, did not help, but instead filmed the scene.

His profanity-laden commentary while filming included “he’s smashed”, “justice”, “absolutely amazing” and “beautiful”.

“I think everyone got cleaned up,” Pusey said in the footage. “I guess I’ll be getting a … Uber home, huh?”

When one of five bystanders who came to the aid of the stricken officers asked Pusey to help, he replied: “They’re dead,” and continued filming.

Judge Wraight described Pusey’s conduct as “callous and reprehensible”, adding: “Your conduct … was heartless, cruel and disgraceful.”

The judge told Pusey that ongoing media coverage of the case showed that the “public has demonised you”.

The judge said while Pusey’s personality disorder might go some way to explain his behaviour, it was a serious case of conduct that outraged public decency.

Stuart Schulze, whose wife Lynette Taylor was one of the officers killed, described the sentence as “too lenient” and “totally inappropriate”.

Wayne Gatt, secretary of the Victoria Police Association union, described Pusey as a “worthless individual”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gatt told reporters: “Each and every one of us will face our mortality one day. When his day comes, I hope that he faces the same coldness and the same callousness with which he provided my members when they faced theirs.”

Pusey had also pleaded guilty to speeding offences and possessing ecstasy, which he tested positive to using along with cannabis in a roadside saliva testing after he was pulled over.

He was fined Aus$1,000 (€641) and was disqualified from driving for two years.

While his sentence is almost completed, he is likely to remain in custody for unrelated charges.

Two weeks ago, Mohinder Singh, the truck driver who killed the four officers, was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

He had been under the influence of drugs and sleep-deprived when he struck the officers and pleaded guilty to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three charges of drug trafficking and one of possessing illicit drugs.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie