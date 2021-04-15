#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Man charged by police in London after ‘carrying axe’ near Buckingham Palace

Private security guards working on The Mall were alerted by a member of the public at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 1:52 PM
36 minutes ago 1,571 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5410772
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MAN HAS been charged after he allegedly wielded an axe near Buckingham Palace.

Private security guards working on The Mall, London were alerted by a member of the public to a man apparently carrying an axe at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

They challenged and detained the man, who was then arrested by armed Metropolitan Police officers on patrol nearby.

Vladyslav Dryhval, 46, of Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, east London, was charged in the early hours of Thursday with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and a further count of possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

Photos posted on Twitter by witnesses at the time appeared to show several officers surrounding the man near the Institute of Contemporary Arts building.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Met previously said there were no reports of any injuries and that the incident was not being treated as terror-related.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie