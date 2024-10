THE HSE HAS announced changes to the childhood immunisation schedule which will see babies receive the chickenpox vaccine at 12 months.

There will be a second chickenpox vaccine administered in Junior Infants which will be offered free of charge by GPs.

The changes are applicable to all babies born on or after 1 October, 2024 and include:

At 6 months, the removal of the dose of meningitis MenC vaccine

At 12 months, the introduction of chickenpox (varicella) vaccine

At 13 months, the replacement of the combined HIB/MenC with a 6-in-1 and a MenC vaccine.

Meanwhile, there are no changes to the number of GP visits required, which remain at 2, 4, 6, 12 and 13 months.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Chantal Migone, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at the HSE National Immunisation Office, said that chickenpox is “really common” and that around 90% of children will have had chickenpox by the time they reach ten.

However, she warned that while it is “a mild illness in many children, it can cause serious complications for some” and that adding the chickenpox vaccine to the routine schedule will “ensure the best protection for babies and far fewer serious cases of the disease”.

Last year, 170 people were hospitalised with chickenpox in Ireland, more than 100 of whom were children under the age of ten.

This was a sharp increase on the 75 cases which resulted in hospitalisation in 2022.

She said the chickenpox vaccine is a “positive development” and that it will protect children against serious complications such as pneumonia and septicaemia.

Advertisement

Migone added that the chickenpox vaccine usually offers long-lasting immunity and that after two doses it is expected that protection would continue for up to 20 years and longer.

For children born before 1 October, Migone said there will not be a catch-up programme and acknowledged that this “could be disappointing for parents”.

She noted that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said that these parents can consider vaccinating their children for chickenpox, but that this would be under a private arrangement that they would have to pay for.

Migone added that there “are some children where parents should seek the advice of their specialist about whether they should get the vaccine”.

“As more children are vaccinateD with the chickenpox vaccine, it benefits everybody,” said Migone, “because there’s less chicken pox circulating in child care settings and schools and in the community.”

Meanwhile, Migone encouraged parents to take up the vaccine.

“It will protect your child from chickenpox which can be serious, and we encourage parents to avail of all the vaccines in our programme.

“Children’s immune system can really deal well with vaccines and it’ll protect them against those things.”

She added that parents should remember to bring along their baby’s blue immunisation passport to each appointment to keep record of each vaccine your baby receives.

“If you’re not sure if your baby has had all their recommended vaccines, talk to your GP or GP nurse for advice,” said Migone, who added that you can also check your child’s immunisation record from your HSE Local Health Office.