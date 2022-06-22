Name of baby Martha O'Neill added to Dublin and Monaghan bombings memorial on Talbot St

THE NAME OF a baby recognised as one of the victims of the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings has been added to a memorial plaque on Talbot Street.

Dublin City Council has added the name of Martha O’Neill who was stillborn three months after the bombings in May 1974.

Edward John O’Neill, her father, was one of the victims killed in the bombing on Parnell Street. Two of his sons were also badly injured.

Edward’s wife, also called Martha O’Neill, was six months pregnant at the time of the bombings.

Advertisement

Three months later her baby Martha was stillborn at full-term. The baby has been formally recognised as one of the victims of the bombing.

Edward O’Neill’s name was already on the memorial and following a request from the family, baby Martha’s name has now been added.

Her brother Edward said: “The last 48 years since the murder of our father and the injuries to myself and my brother have been traumatic for us.

Now that this has been done our sister’s name can be seen by everyone and acknowledged.

He added that Martha was “cheated out of a life” and the family “never saw her grow up, blossom”.

“Our Dad will never be forgotten by us and now thankfully our sister’s identity will now be known by all citizens of this country and every single person who passes by the monument. Rest in peace Dad, Rest in peace baby Martha.”

The addition of the name was requested by the baby’s mother Martha O’Neill and her family.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Chair of the council committee behind the decision, Cllr Mícheál Mac Donncha, said the request approval was unanimous.

“I and my fellow councillors are pleased that baby Martha’s name is now on the memorial,” he said in a statement.

Four bombs exploded in Dublin and Monaghan in May 1974.

Three car bombs exploded without warning in Dublin on the evening of 17 May – two on Talbot and Parnell Streets and the third on South Leinster Street. 27 people died.

Shortly afterwards another bomb exploded outside a pub in Monaghan, killing seven people. Hundreds more were injured.