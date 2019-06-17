This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Government to provide extra €25 per child after funding boost for back to school allowance

Funding for the scheme increased to €56 million in Budget 2019.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 17 Jun 2019, 11:19 AM
53 minutes ago 3,122 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4685502
Image: Shutterstock/Peryn22
Image: Shutterstock/Peryn22

THE GOVERNMENT IS providing an extra €25 to each child in a scheme designed to help families cover the costs of going back to school.

The Back to School Clothing and Footwear allowance, which will be paid automatically to around 110,000 families in 2019, will increase to €150 for children aged 4-11, up €25 from a €125 allowance in 2018. There’s also been a €25 increase for children aged 12 and over – a jump from €250 in 2018 to €275 in 2019. 

The means-tested one-off payment aims to help families with the costs of children returning to school. It is paid automatically from the week beginning 8 July. 

Funding for the scheme increased in this year’s Budget to €56 million – up from €49.5 million last year. 

In a statement, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, said: “Many families can be under much pressure with back to school costs and I would urge them to check their eligibility for this scheme which provides a once-off payment to assist with the costs of school clothing and footwear.”

“While the benefit will be automatically paid to almost 110,000 families in respect of approximately 200,000 children already registered with us, I would recommend others to check out the scheme to see if they are eligible,” she said. 

Doherty encouraged families who aren’t automatically entitled to the scheme to apply before September. 

To qualify for the allowance, a person must be receiving certain social welfare payments or taking part in training, employment or adult education schemes. 

Last year, many families reported delays in receiving the payment, with the Department for Employment Affairs and Social Protection forced to apologise. Last year, the department received 36,000 applications to the scheme. 

More information on the scheme can be found here

Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

