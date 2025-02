CONCLAVE WAS THE big winner at the Baftas, taking home the award for best film while Northern Ireland’s Nick Emerson won the prize for best editing for the papal thriller.

Adapted from Robert Harris’s 2016 novel, the film stars Ralph Fiennes as Dean of the Cardinal in the Vatican who is tasked with overseeing the election of a new Pope while experiencing his own crisis of faith.

It also stars Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini.

After being named in twelve categories, making it the most nominated film of the year, Conclave took home four awards this evening.

Best Film winners Conclave in the press room during the Baftas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The high-stakes drama beat Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown and Emilia Pérez to win the best film award, while it also won the gong for outstanding British film award. Peter Straughan also got the best adapted screenplay trophy.

Best editing went to Nick Emerson for his work on the film. Emerson is also nominated for an Academy Award for his work, the only Irish hopeful to get a nod at the Oscars this year.

Ralph Fiennes missed out on the leading actor award to Adrien Brody, who starred in The Brutalist.

Isabella Rossellini, who critics have dubbed the scene stealer of the acclaimed drama, also failed to take home the supporting actress award, which went to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.